USC, ASU meet in conference play

Regional Sports

Southern California (7-2, 2-1) vs. Arizona State (4-4, 1-1)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays host to Southern California in a Pac-12 matchup. Southern California took care of Arizona by 14 on the road in its last outing. Arizona State lost 81-75 in overtime loss at home against UCLA in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Arizona State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Josh Christopher, Alonzo Verge Jr., Remy Martin and Holland Woods have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Sun Devils points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Christopher has connected on 18.8 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Arizona State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 79.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has an assist on 30 of 79 field goals (38 percent) across its past three outings while Southern California has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the country. The Southern California defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 276th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com