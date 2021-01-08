UNC looks to knock off No. 19 Clemson

Sports

No. 19 Clemson (9-1, 3-1) vs. North Carolina (7-4, 2-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Clemson looks to give North Carolina its 10th straight loss to ranked opponents. North Carolina’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Oregon Ducks 78-74 on Nov. 29, 2019. Clemson is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

SAVVY SENIORS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Carolina is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Tar Heels are 2-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.7 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: The Clemson defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Tigers 10th among Division I teams. North Carolina has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tar Heels 284th, nationally).

