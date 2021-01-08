SC St. looks to end streak vs FAMU

Sports

South Carolina State (0-12, 0-2) vs. Florida A&M (1-6, 0-0)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to extend South Carolina State’s conference losing streak to nine games. South Carolina State’s last MEAC win came against the Coppin State Eagles 70-66 on Feb. 15, 2020. Florida A&M lost 78-71 at South Carolina last week.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: South Carolina State has relied heavily on its freshmen. Floyd Rideau,Jr., Jemal Davis, Latavian Lawrence and Themus Fulks have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 35 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: MJ Randolph has directly created 43 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. Randolph has 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has lost its last eight road games, scoring 54.4 points, while allowing 85.4 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rattlers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Florida A&M has an assist on 31 of 80 field goals (38.8 percent) over its previous three outings while South Carolina State has assists on 26 of 73 field goals (35.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 27.4 percent. The Rattlers have averaged 9.3 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

