Northeastern looks to sweep Hofstra

Hofstra (6-4, 2-1) vs. Northeastern (4-5, 3-0)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra seeks revenge on Northeastern after dropping the first matchup in Hempstead. The teams last played on Jan. 7, when the Huskies outshot Hofstra 53.2 percent to 47.6 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to an 81-78 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Northeastern’s Tyson Walker, Jahmyl Telfort and Coleman Stucke have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Huskies have scored 74 points per game and allowed 62.7 points per game across three conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 73.7 points scored and 74 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Walker has directly created 48 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 30 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northeastern has scored 73 points per game and allowed 61.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pride have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has 47 assists on 84 field goals (56 percent) across its previous three outings while Hofstra has assists on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all CAA teams. The Pride have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com