LSU looks to extend streak vs No. 13 Mizzou

Sports

LSU (7-2, 2-1) vs. No. 13 Missouri (7-2, 1-2)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 13 Missouri. LSU has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Tigers. Missouri’s last win in the series came on Jan. 8, 2015, a 74-67 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith and Mark Smith have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Cameron Thomas has connected on 33.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 29 over the last three games. He’s also made 91.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Missouri is 6-0 when recording at least nine offensive rebounds and 1-2 when it falls shy of that mark. LSU is 6-0 when it holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.9 percent or worse, and 1-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Missouri offense has recently gotten buckets via assists more often than LSU. Missouri has an assist on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) over its past three outings while LSU has assists on 35 of 86 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 86.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com