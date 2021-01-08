LIU Brooklyn looks to sweep St. Francis

Sports

St. Francis (Pa.) (1-5, 0-2) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (2-1, 2-1)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn goes for the season sweep over St. Francis (Pa.) after winning the previous matchup in Brooklyn. The teams last met on Jan. 7, when the Sharks created 27 St. Francis (Pa.) turnovers and turned the ball over just 17 times on the way to the 78-75 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Long Island-Brooklyn has been fueled by senior leadership this year while St. Francis (Pa.) has depended on freshmen. Seniors Ty Flowers, Jermaine Jackson Jr. and Eral Penn have combined to account for 68 percent of Long Island-Brooklyn’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Mark Flagg, Maxwell Land and Ronell Giles Jr. have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this year.NIFTY FLOWERS: Flowers has connected on 21.4 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: St. Francis (Pa.) has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 76.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Long Island-Brooklyn defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 14th-highest rate in the country. St. Francis (Pa.) has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

