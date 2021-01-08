JSU looks to extend streak vs Morehead St.

Sports

Jacksonville State (7-3, 3-1) vs. Morehead State (6-6, 3-2)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Morehead State. Jacksonville State has won by an average of 7 points in its last seven wins over the Eagles. Morehead State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, a 72-69 win.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. De’Von Cooper, Skyelar Potter, KJ Hunt, Jr. and James Baker, Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of Morehead State’s scoring this season. For Jacksonville State, Darian Adams, Jalen Finch, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Jacksonville State scoring, including 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 65.2 points per game and allowed 62.4 points per game across five conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 66 points scored and 73.4 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 40.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 64.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Morehead State is 0-6 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gamecocks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Morehead State has an assist on 20 of 59 field goals (33.9 percent) over its past three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 49 of 90 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among OVC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

