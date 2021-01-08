Idaho State looks for road win vs N. Arizona

Regional Sports

Idaho State (5-5, 2-1) vs. Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-2)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State looks for its fourth straight win over Northern Arizona at Walkup Skydome. Northern Arizona’s last win at home against the Bengals came on Feb. 18, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Arizona’s Luke Avdalovic, Nik Mains and Jay Green have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 34 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Lumberjacks have scored 73.5 points per game and allowed 74 points per game across four conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 55 points scored and 80.7 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cameron Shelton has directly created 54 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last three games. Shelton has 24 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 71: Idaho State is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-5 when scoring 64 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Northern Arizona has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 75.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Idaho State defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 28th-best mark in the country. The Northern Arizona offense has produced just 64 points through 10 games (ranked 238th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

