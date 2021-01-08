Cunningham, Oklahoma St. visit Kansas State

Sports

Oklahoma State (7-3, 1-3) vs. Kansas State (5-7, 1-3)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State will battle Mike McGuirl and Kansas State. The freshman Cunningham has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. McGuirl, a senior, is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have combined to score 39 percent of Kansas State’s points this season and 44 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Oklahoma State, Cunningham, Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Wildcats have scored 68.5 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 64.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: McGuirl has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Kansas State has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Oklahoma State has assists on 37 of 87 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Cowboys have averaged 22.9 free throws per game.

