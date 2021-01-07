Wright, Marist visit Monmouth

Sports

Marist (6-2, 4-2) vs. Monmouth (3-4, 3-3)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ricardo Wright and Marist will battle Deion Hammond and Monmouth. The freshman Wright is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games. Hammond, a senior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Hammond, George Papas, Marcus McClary and Melik Martin have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hawks have given up only 73.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 96 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.ROBUST RICARDO: Wright has connected on 39.5 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Marist is a perfect 5-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Red Foxes are 1-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK STATS: Marist has won its last three road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 52.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Monmouth offense has averaged 76.5 possessions per game this season, ranking the Hawks 20th nationally. Marist has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 68.4 possessions per game (ranked 255th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com