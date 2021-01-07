Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Liberty

Sports

Kennesaw State (3-7, 0-2) vs. Liberty (9-4, 1-1)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to 20 games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. Liberty is coming off a 66-50 win at Lipscomb in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Liberty’s Darius McGhee has averaged 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while Elijah Cuffee has put up 10.6 points. For the Owls, Spencer Rodgers has averaged 16.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while Chris Youngblood has put up 13.4 points.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 42.6 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Kennesaw State is 0-6 when it allows at least 64 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

WINNING WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Flames are 3-4 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames 12th among Division I teams. The Kennesaw State offense has averaged 68.1 points through 10 games (ranked 206th, nationally).

___

___

