Jones, CCU host S. Alabama

South Alabama (7-4, 1-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (7-2, 1-1)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Michael Flowers and South Alabama will face DeVante’ Jones and Coastal Carolina. The senior Flowers has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Jones, a junior, is averaging 27.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama’s Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jones has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Chanticleers are 5-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Jaguars are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 1-4 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Chanticleers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 46 of 83 field goals (55.4 percent) across its previous three games while South Alabama has assists on 26 of 75 field goals (34.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked seventh among all Division I teams with an average of 90.7 points per game.

