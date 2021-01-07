Elon looks to extend streak vs JMU

Sports

Elon (3-3, 0-2) vs. James Madison (4-4, 0-0)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over James Madison. Elon has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Dukes. James Madison’s last win in the series came on Feb. 26, 2018, a 90-84 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: James Madison’s Matt Lewis has averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists while Vado Morse has put up 12.2 points. For the Phoenix, Hunter McIntosh has averaged 17.3 points while Hunter Woods has put up 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Lewis has directly created 45 percent of all James Madison field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dukes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Phoenix. James Madison has an assist on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Elon has assists on 24 of 56 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 78 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com