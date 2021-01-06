Texas State looks to extend streak vs Arkansas St.

Sports

Arkansas State (3-6, 0-2) vs. Texas State (7-4, 1-1)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas State. In its last nine wins against the Red Wolves, Texas State has won by an average of 8 points. Arkansas State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, a 78-73 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Texas State’s Mason Harrell has averaged 13.4 points while Isiah Small has put up 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Red Wolves, Norchad Omier has averaged 10.9 points and 10 rebounds while Caleb Fields has put up 12.1 points.MIGHTY MASON: Harrell has connected on 41.5 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas State has lost its last five road games, scoring 59.6 points, while allowing 73.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 24.4 free throws per game.

