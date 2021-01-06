Morehead St. looks for home win vs Tenn. Tech

Sports

Tennessee Tech (1-10, 1-3) vs. Morehead State (5-6, 2-2)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks for its seventh straight win over Tennessee Tech at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at Morehead State was a 91-84 win on March 1, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. De’Von Cooper, Skyelar Potter, KJ Hunt, Jr. and James Baker, Jr. have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 67.3 points per game and allowed 64.5 points per game across four conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 59.7 points scored and 73.4 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JR.: Jr. Clay has connected on 37.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Morehead State is 0-6 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Morehead State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Eagles are 0-6 when opponents score more than 62 points.

STOUT STATE: Morehead State has held opposing teams to 66.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all OVC teams. The Eagles have allowed a mere 61.6 points per game over their last five games.

