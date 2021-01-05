Sports

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Reported virus issues at Ohio St raise specter of CFP delay

UNDATED (AP) — College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock says the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State is still a go for Monday night.

Hancock said there were no changes and the game in Miami Gardens, Florida, between the top-ranked Crimson Tide and the third-ranked Buckeyes was still scheduled for Monday night as planned.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says the Buckeyes continue to follow the same protocols they have all season and plan to play Monday in suburban Miami.

The pandemic threatened to shut down major college football altogether in the summer, but a season was played through dozens of postponements and cancellations, and with teams getting through games shorthanded because of the virus.

About 87% of the regular-season Bowl Subdivision schedule was played.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-BROWNS

Browns coach will miss playoff game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two days after celebrating their return to the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns have been knocked flat. Coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Cleveland’s first playoff game since the 2002 season.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach on Sunday against the Steelers. Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge also tested positive, along with two more assistant coaches. NFL rules state that anyone testing positive must sit out at least 10 days.

It’s a major blow to the Browns, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons with a win last weekend over the Steelers. The league says the status for the game in Pittsburgh has not changed.

NFL-HALL OF FAME FINALISTS

No surprise: Peyton Manning a Hall of Fame finalist

UNDATED (AP) — Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. The star quarterback and owner of a record five NFL Most Valuable Player awards and two Super Bowl titles was one of the most prolific passers in NFL history.

In 18 pro seasons and 265 starts out of 266 games played since being the top overall draft choice by Indianapolis in 1998, he had 14 seasons with 4,000-plus yards passing. When he retired following leading Denver to the 2015 league title, Manning held NFL records for career passing yards (71,940), career passing touchdowns (539) and consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13).

In other NFL news:

—The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed two directors of college scouting, Brad Holmes of the Los Angeles Rams and Morocco Brown of the Indianapolis Colts, for their general manager position. The Falcons say they conducted remote interviews with Holmes and Brown. Atlanta is looking to replace Thomas Dimitroff, who along with coach Dan Quinn was fired following a 0-5 start this season. Dimitroff had been the Falcons’ general manager since 2008. The 41-year-old Holmes has been with the Rams for eight years. The Falcons previously conducted virtual interviews with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and Atlanta’s director of college scouting Anthony Robinson.

— A person familiar with the situation says Carson Wentz needs time away to think about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles and is hopeful it won’t end in a divorce. Wentz was benched for the final four games after the worst season of his five-year career and was inactive Sunday in a loss to Washington. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since Dec. 6 and declined interview requests Monday.

— Georgia quarterback JT Daniels says he’s returning for another year between the hedges. Daniels transferred from Southern Cal and started the final four games for the Bulldogs after fully recovering from a knee injury. He led Georgia to four straight wins, including a victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

— Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has declared early for the NFL draft, saying he feels ready for the challenge as he tries to fulfill his lifelong dream. Thompson announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback from Irmo, South Carolina, started 28 of 31 games and has eight career interceptions.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nets host Jazz

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets, with a record of 3-and-4 so far in the first season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as teammates, host the Utah Jazz tonight. The Jazz are coming off of a 21-point win over San Antonio, their third win in four games.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Los Angeles Lakers are in Memphis for their second straight game against the Grizzlies. The Lakers were the winners Sunday night, 108-94; it was their third victory in a row.

— The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves complete a home-and-home set tonight in Denver. The Nuggets beat Minnesota 124-109 on Sunday.

— The Los Angeles Clippers take a 5-and-2 mark into tonight’s game at home against San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight — and now they’ve lost point guard Derrick White, who’s out indefinitely with a broken toe.

— The Chicago Bulls, winners of three of their last four, are in Portland. The Trail Blazers are coming off of a split of a two-game series with Golden States.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virus leads to more postponements

UNDATED (AP) — The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has shut down all athletic activities and postponed Wednesday night’s game at Notre Dame because of COVID-19 protocols. No date has been set to make up the game against the Fighting Irish.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Tigers’ men’s basketball game at UCF has been postponed hours before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 cases and ensuing contact tracing at the Florida school. This is the second straight road game for Memphis affected by the opposing team’s COVID issues.

And Oregon State’s men’s basketball game at Colorado scheduled for Saturday in Boulder has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Beavers’ program.

NHL-OBIT-MUCKLER

Former NHL coach John Muckler dead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Muckler, who coached four NHL teams and won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers, has died. He was 86. The Oilers confirmed Muckler’s death Monday night. No cause was given. Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s. He joined Edmonton in 1982 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather and won five Stanley Cups with the organization from 1984-90, the last one as head coach. He also coached the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers and Minnesota North Stars.