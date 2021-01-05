Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-BROWNS

Browns coach will miss playoff game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two days after celebrating their return to the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns have been knocked flat. Coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Cleveland’s first playoff game since the 2002 season.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach on Sunday against the Steelers. Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge also tested positive, along with two more assistant coaches.

NFL rules state that anyone testing positive must sit out at least 10 days.

It’s a major blow to the Browns, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons with a win last weekend over the Steelers. The league says the status for the game in Pittsburgh has not changed.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nets host Jazz

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets, with a record of 3-and-4 so far in the first season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as teammates, host the Utah Jazz tonight. The Jazz are coming off of a 21-point win over San Antonio, their third win in four games.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Los Angeles Lakers are in Memphis for their second straight game against the Grizzlies. The Lakers were the winners Sunday night, 108-94; it was their third victory in a row.

— The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves complete a home-and-home set tonight in Denver. The Nuggets beat Minnesota 124-109 on Sunday.

— The Los Angeles Clippers take a 5-and-2 mark into tonight’s game at home against San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight — and now they’ve lost point guard Derrick White, who’s out indefinitely with a broken toe.

— The Chicago Bulls, winners of three of their last four, are in Portland. The Trail Blazers are coming off of a split of a two-game series with Golden States.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Texas hosts Iowa State

UNDATED (AP) — Fourth-ranked Texas returns home tonight to face Iowa State, while number-six Kansas is at TCU. Texas beat Kansas 84-59 on Saturday, knocking the Jayhawks down a few spots from number-three in the AP poll. Tonight’s only matchup involving two ranked teams as number-15 Rutgers against Michigan State, ranked 23rd.

In other action, Missouri — ranked 13th — plays a second straight game on the road, visiting Mississippi State. Number-18 Texas Tech meets Kansas State. And 19th-ranked Clemson hosts N.C. State.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virus leads to more postponements

UNDATED (AP) — The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has shut down all athletic activities and postponed Wednesday night’s game at Notre Dame because of COVID-19 protocols. No date has been set to make up the game against the Fighting Irish.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Tigers’ men’s basketball game at UCF has been postponed hours before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 cases and ensuing contact tracing at the Florida school. This is the second straight road game for Memphis affected by the opposing team’s COVID issues.

And Oregon State’s men’s basketball game at Colorado scheduled for Saturday in Boulder has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Beavers’ program.

NFL-EAGLES-WENTZ

Wentz said to be considering future with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Carson Wentz needs time away to think about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles and is hopeful it won’t end in a divorce.

Wentz was benched for the final four games after the worst season of his five-year career and was inactive Sunday in a loss to Washington. He hasn’t spoken to reporters since Dec. 6 and declined interview requests Monday.

Wentz also hasn’t discussed his future with team officials yet, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a private matter. The person said those conversations will take place when the time is right.

NFL-DRAFT

Daniels will return to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels says he’s returning for another year between the hedges. Daniels transferred from Southern Cal and started the final four games for the Bulldogs after fully recovering from a knee injury. He led Georgia to four straight wins, including a victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Daniels’ announcement on social media came as two other Georgia players announced they are heading to the NFL. Defensive end Malik Herring and center Trey Hill are giving up their remaining eligibility to enter the draft. Hill is the third Georgia underclassman to leave for the NFL.

In other draft-related developments:

— Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has declared early for the NFL draft, saying he feels ready for the challenge as he tries to fulfill his lifelong dream. Thompson announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback from Irmo, South Carolina, started 28 of 31 games and has eight career interceptions. Two of those came this season, and Thompson also forced two fumbles. He is tied for the school record with eight others with three interceptions against UAB in 2019.

NHL-OBIT-MUCKLER

Former NHL coach John Muckler dead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Muckler, who coached four NHL teams and won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers, has died. He was 86. The Oilers confirmed Muckler’s death Monday night. No cause was given.

Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s. He joined Edmonton in 1982 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather and won five Stanley Cups with the organization from 1984-90, the last one as head coach. He also coached the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers and Minnesota North Stars.