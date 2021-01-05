Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nets host Jazz

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets, with a record of 3-and-4 so far in the first season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as teammates, host the Utah Jazz tonight. The Jazz are coming off of a 21-point win over San Antonio, their third win in four games.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Los Angeles Lakers are in Memphis for their second straight game against the Grizzlies. The Lakers were the winners Sunday night, 108-94; it was their third victory in a row.

— The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves complete a home-and-home set tonight in Denver. The Nuggets beat Minnesota 124-109 on Sunday.

— The Los Angeles Clippers take a 5-and-2 mark into tonight’s game at home against San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight — and now they’ve lost point guard Derrick White, who’s out indefinitely with a broken toe.

— The Chicago Bulls, winners of three of their last four, are in Portland. The Trail Blazers are coming off of a split of a two-game series with Golden States.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Texas hosts Iowa State

UNDATED (AP) — Fourth-ranked Texas returns home tonight to face Iowa State, while number-six Kansas is at TCU. Texas beat Kansas 84-59 on Saturday, knocking the Jayhawks down a few spots from number-three in the AP poll. Tonight’s only matchup involving two ranked teams as number-15 Rutgers against Michigan State, ranked 23rd.

In other action, Missouri — ranked 13th — plays a second straight game on the road, visiting Mississippi State. Number-18 Texas Tech meets Kansas State. And 19th-ranked Clemson hosts N.C. State.

NHL-OBIT-MUCKLER

Former NHL coach John Muckler dead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Muckler, who coached four NHL teams and won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers, has died. He was 86. The Oilers confirmed Muckler’s death Monday night. No cause was given.

Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s. He joined Edmonton in 1982 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather and won five Stanley Cups with the organization from 1984-90, the last one as head coach. He also coached the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers and Minnesota North Stars.