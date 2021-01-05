Longwood seeks revenge on USC Upstate

Sports

Longwood (2-9, 1-4) vs. South Carolina Upstate (2-9, 2-3)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate goes for the season sweep over Longwood after winning the previous matchup in Spartanburg. The teams last went at it on Jan. 4, when Longwood made only five 3-pointers on 16 attempts while the Spartans hit 12 of 29 behind the arc en route to a 71-69 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tommy Bruner has put up 14.3 points and 4.9 assists to lead the way for the Spartans. Everette Hammond is also a top contributor, putting up 11.3 points per game. The Lancers are led by Justin Hill, who is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lancers have given up only 67 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 78 per game they gave up over five non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bruner has made or assisted on 43 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last five games. Bruner has accounted for 25 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Spartans are 0-7 when they allow at least 72 points and 2-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Lancers are 0-9 when allowing 62 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Longwood has lost its last six road games, scoring 62.8 points, while allowing 73.2 per game.

BALL SECURITY: Longwood’s offense has turned the ball over 14 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.6 turnovers over its last five games and 9.3 over its last three.

