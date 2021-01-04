Sports

NFL-JAGUARS-MARRONE FIRED

Jaguars fire Marrone after 15th straight loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Doug Marrone a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.

It was a move many thought owner Shad Khan should have made at the end of 2019. But Khan gave Marrone another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender. Marrone came up well short of the owner’s expectations.

Khan wants the team’s next coach and general manager to report directly to him so he can be kept more in the loop on major personnel decisions. Khan also made it clear he wants a franchise quarterback.

In other NFL moves:

— The Los Angeles Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn less than two seasons after he led the franchise to the AFC divisional round. Los Angeles won its final four games to finish 7-9, but it wasn’t enough to save Lynn’s job.

Lynn is the sixth NFL coach fired this season, joining Houston’s Bill O’Brien, Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Detroit’s Matt Patricia, Adam Gase of the New York Jets and Jacksonville’s Doug Marrone.

NFL-PLAYOFFS

Evans is day-to-day

UNDATED (AP) — Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says a MRI performed on Mike Evans’ injured left knee showed no structural damage and the receiver’s status for Tampa Bay’s first playoff game in 13 years is day to day. Evans was hurt during the first quarter of Sunday’s regular-season finale against Atlanta. He went down one play after a 20-yard reception made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Arians described the injury as a hyperextension. He’s hopeful Evans will be able to practice by Thursday in preparation for Saturday night’s NFC wild- card game at Washington.

In other developments affecting playoff-bound teams:

— Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon’s season is over after he ruptured his Achilles tendon during Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Vernon will have surgery this week. Stefanski declined a chance to update the status on top cornerback Denzel Ward, who missed Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. The Browns play the Steelers again in the playoffs on Sunday night. Ward was one of six players and three coaches not available because of the virus. Vernon has been solid all season for the Browns, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

— The Buffalo Bills signed receiver Kenny Stills to their practice squad, adding valuable experienced depth to their roster in time for the playoffs. Stills is an eighth-year player who was cut by the Texans in late November after having difficulty establishing a role in Houston’s Deshaun Watson-led offense with 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. He joins the AFC East champion Bills who are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MARCH MADNESS

Indiana will host all tournament games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has announced that this year’s 67 men’s basketball tournament games including the Final Four all will be played in Indiana. Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium with only game at a time being played.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington also will host games.

Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5. Preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova postpones next three games

UNDATED (AP) — No. 3 Villanova’s next three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Wildcats, at 8-and-1, were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette, and Jan. 13 at Xavier. No makeup dates have been announced.

Coach Jay Wright announced last week he had tested positive for COVID-19 and the program paused all activities. Wright was scheduled to return to practice on Tuesday.

In other virus-related developments in college hoops:

— Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says he won’t be able to coach the No. 21 Blue Devils when they face Boston College on Wednesday night, but he hopes to be out of quarantine in time to return for their game against Wake Forest on Saturday. Krzyzewski said he and his wife were placed into quarantine last Friday after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. He said he and his wife were both tested Monday, and both were negative.

—The Boston University men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their seasons wearing masks — not just on the sidelines, but during their games. Daman Tate had 28 points for the BU men in their 83-76 victory on Monday. The Terriers wore masks, but the Crusaders did not. Sydney Johnson scored 18 to lead the Terriers women to a 76-54 win over Holy Cross with both teams wearing masks.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Gonzaga, Baylor still on top

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll while fourth-ranked Texas has climbed to its highest perch in nearly a decade.

The Bulldogs earned 63 of 64 first-place votes in the latest AP Top 25 to remain at No. 1. The Bears earned the other vote. Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 in all seven polls this season. Villanova moved up a spot to No. 3. The Longhorns jumped four spots after beating Kansas for Texas’ highest ranking since February 2011.

No. 19 Clemson and No. 23 St. Louis were new additions, with the Billikens making their first appearance since the 2013-14 season.

MLB-PHIL HUGHES RETIRES

Pitcher Phil Hughes announces retirement

UNDATED (AP) — Phil Hughes has retired from baseball, more than two years after throwing his last pitch. The 34-year-old right-hander said on Twitter he was announcing what’s been “fairly apparent” these last few years.

A World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, Hughes was 88-79 with a 4.52 ERA over 12 major league seasons with New York, Minnesota and San Diego. He was an All-Star in 2010, when he went a career-best 18-8, and won 16 games in 2012 and 2014.

MLB-CUBS-TV-SCIAMBI

Sciambi is Cubs’ new play-by-play announcer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon “Boog” Sciambi is the new TV play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs, replacing Len Kasper.

Sciambi joins color analyst Jim Deshaies in the booth for Marquee Sports Network, which is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sciambi has worked at ESPN in a variety of roles since taking a full-time position at the network in 2010, including TV play by play for Wednesday night games since 2014. He will continue to do some work for ESPN, in addition to his job at Marquee.

NHL-TRAINING CAMPS OPEN

NHL training camps open with sense of urgency

UNDATED (AP) — Every NHL team has opened training camp with the season set to begin next week. Twenty-four playoff teams joined the seven that missed out last season with their first on-ice workouts. Camp will last only 10 days.

There will be no exhibition games before the season begins Jan. 13. Each team will play 56 regular-season games against only their division foes. The hope is to limit travel and reduce the risk of coronavirus disruptions.

In other NHL news:

—Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin is missing the start of training camp while going through NHL-mandated quarantine after some immigration issues. General manager Jim Nill says Khudobin is back in Texas. The Russian goalie was delayed because of a backlog for people trying to get U.S. visas. Khudobin wasn’t on the ice when the Western Conference champion Stars practiced for the first time, only 10 days before their season opener at Florida. Khudobin signed a $10 million, three-year deal to stay with the Stars.