Kentucky looks to extend streak vs Vandy

Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-1) vs. Kentucky (2-6, 1-0)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Vanderbilt. In its last eight wins against the Commodores, Kentucky has won by an average of 11 points. Vanderbilt’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, a 74-62 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kentucky’s Brandon Boston Jr. has averaged 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while Olivier Sarr has put up 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Commodores, Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 22.6 points and 4.6 assists while Dylan Disu has put up 11.4 points and 8.9 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Pippen has directly created 50 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 41 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-6 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Commodores have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Kentucky has 31 assists on 73 field goals (42.5 percent) over its past three outings while Vanderbilt has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has averaged 65 points per game over its last five games. The Wildcats have given up 70.6 points per game over that span.

