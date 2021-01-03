Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

2 division races and 5 wildcard berths to be determined

UNDATED (AP) — Two division races and five wild-card berths are being decided on the final day of the NFL season. Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Tennessee and Indianapolis are chasing postseason qualification in the AFC, while the Cardinals, Rams, Bears, Giants, Cowboys and Washington are seeking NFC spots.

Among the early game highlights, Josh Allen set the Buffalo Bills’ single-season record for yards passing. Allen upped his total to 4,363 with a 6-yard completion to Devin Singletary on the opening play of the second quarter against Miami. The third-year starter broke the record of 4,359 yards set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002. No other Bills player has topped 4,000. Buffalo can earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win or a Pittsburgh loss.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went over 1,000 yards with style. The Pro Bowler broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers to eclipse 1,000 yards for the second straight season. Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, missed four games earlier this season with a sprained right knee. As a rookie, he went over 1,000 yards before he was thrown for a loss. If the coronavirus-depleted Browns beat Pittsburgh they will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Cam Newton earned a place in New England’s record book in what could be his final game with the Patriots. His 49-yard run on the Patriots’ opening drive against the Jets was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history. Steven Grogan held the previous record, twice posting 41-yard runs. With the run Newton also passed Grogan for the single-season team record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Newton entered the game 26 yards behind Grogan, who had 539 rushing yards in 1978.

Detroit kicker Matt Prater set the NFL record for most field goals of 50 yards or longer with a 54-yarder against Minnesota. It was his 59th field goal from 50-plus yards, breaking a tie with Sebastian Janikowski who made 58 from that range between 2000 and 2018. But Detroit has also given up a franchise-worst 6,496 yards of offense through the first half, breaking the record set by their 2008 winless team.

NHL-PENGUINS-MARINO

Penguins sign D John Marino to 6-year extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino.

The team signed the 23-year-old Marino to a six-year contract extension on Sunday that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million.

The deal caps a meteoric rise for Marino, who was acquired from Edmonton in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Marino impressed as a rookie last season, scoring six goals to go with 20 assists in 56 games to go with a plus-17 rating. Marino is the sixth rookie defenseman in team history to register 20 assists.

The contract starts immediately and runs through the 2026-27 season.

MLB-MARLINS MOVES

Detwiler signs with Marlins; Leon gets minor league deal

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed a $850,000, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.

Detwiler pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings. He broke into the majors in 2007 and has a 4.56 ERA in 224 games for seven teams.

The Marlins also announced on Sunday the signing of veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment.

Leon batted .136 in 25 games last year for Cleveland. He has a .216 career average in nine seasons with three teams.

WCUP-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Vlhova edges Liensberger in slalom in Croatia; Shiffrin 4th

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Petra Vlhova has won the first women’s World Cup slalom of 2021, five days after her four-year-long joint winning streak with Mikaela Shiffrin ended. Skiing in fog and rain in Croatia, the overall leader from Slovakia beat Katharina Liensberger of Austria by five-hundredths of a second.

Swiss skier Michelle Gisin was 0.22 behind in third, with Shiffrin fourth. The American was trying for her 100th career World Cup podium. Last week Gisin became the first skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin to win a World Cup slalom in 29 races since January 2017.

The race took place five days after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit central Croatia. Race organizers said they would donate 10% of the prize money to a relief fund for people whose houses have been damaged or destroyed, and the Croatian ski federation matched that donation.