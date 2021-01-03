Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

2 division races and 5 wildcard berths up for grabs

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL heads into the final day of the season with two division races and five wildcard berths out of six undecided.

The focus in Week 17 will range from coast to coast. Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Tennessee and Indianapolis are chasing postseason qualification in the AFC, while the Cardinals, Rams, Bears, Giants, Cowboys and Washington seek NFC spots.

The Cleveland Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have to beat COVID-19 first. Cleveland’s week of preparation and practice was disrupted by issues with the virus and the Browns are missing six players and three assistant coaches because of COVID-19. The Steelers will also be shorthanded after placing cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They will also be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cam Heyward and center Maurkice Pouncey against Cleveland. All four players are getting the weekend off to provide them some rest before the postseason. Pittsburgh has already locked up the AFC North.

In another game with playoff implications, Miami has wide receiver DeVante Parker back against the Bills after he missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. The Dolphins need a win to clinch their third playoff berth in 18 years – or losses by Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis. Buffalo has won the AFC East and can clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a win or a Steelers loss.

The Tennessee Titans will be trying to win their first AFC South title in 12 years without a defensive lineman. Tennessee placed rookie Teair Tart on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday hours before playing in Houston. The Titans, who need a win to clinch the division, also will be without four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski who was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday. But three-time punter Brett Kern was activated off that list Saturday and will be available Sunday.

NHL-PENGUINS-MARINO

Penguins sign D John Marino to 6-year extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino.

The team signed the 23-year-old Marino to a six-year contract extension on Sunday that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million.

The deal caps a meteoric rise for Marino, who was acquired from Edmonton in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Marino impressed as a rookie last season, scoring six goals to go with 20 assists in 56 games to go with a plus-17 rating. Marino is the sixth rookie defenseman in team history to register 20 assists.

The contract starts immediately and runs through the 2026-27 season.

MLB-MARLINS MOVES

Detwiler signs with Marlins; Leon gets minor league deal

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.

The Marlins also announced on Sunday the signing of veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment.

Detwiler pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings. He broke into the majors in 2007 and has a 4.56 ERA in 224 games for seven teams.

Leon batted .136 in 25 games last year for Cleveland. He has a .216 career average in nine seasons with three teams.

WCUP-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Vlhova edges Liensberger in slalom in Croatia; Shiffrin 4th

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Petra Vlhova has won the first women’s World Cup slalom of 2021, five days after her four-year-long joint winning streak with Mikaela Shiffrin ended.

In tough conditions due to fog and rain at the course in Croatia, the overall leader from Slovakia beat Katharina Liensberger of Austria by five-hundredths of a second. Shiffrin was 0.27 behind in fourth.

Last Tuesday, Michelle Gisin became the first skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin to win a World Cup slalom in 29 races since January 2017, when Frida Hansdotter triumphed in Flachau. Vlhova and Gisin are 1-2 in both the slalom and the overall standings.

The race took place five days after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit central Croatia. Race organizers said they would donate 10% of the prize money to a relief fund for people whose houses have been damaged or destroyed, and the Croatian ski federation matched that donation.