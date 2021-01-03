SD looks to extend streak vs Denver

Sports

Denver (1-7, 0-1) vs. South Dakota (3-6, 2-2)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Denver. In its last six wins against the Pioneers, South Dakota has won by an average of 16 points. Denver’s last win in the series came on Jan. 27, 2018, an 84-68 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Dakota’s Stanley Umude has averaged 21.6 points and seven rebounds while A.J. Plitzuweit has put up 15.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Pioneers, Jase Townsend has averaged 18.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while Sam Hines Jr. has put up 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Townsend has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 93.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Dakota is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Coyotes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pioneers. South Dakota has an assist on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Denver has assists on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Denver defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

