Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

Four more bowl games on tap

UNDATED (AP) — There are four bowl games on the Saturday college football schedule.

Kentucky goes for its third consecutive bowl victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against No. 24 North Carolina State. The Wildcats beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl two years ago and topped Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl last year. North Carolina State, meanwhile, is trying to close the season with five consecutive victories for the first time since 1965. The Wolfpack are 2 1/2-point underdogs, a number that got the attention of players and coaches this week. They plan to use it as motivation.

Seventh-ranked Indiana’s stingy defense will face a stiff challenge when the Hoosiers take on Mississippi’s high-powered offense in the Outback Bowl. Indiana has allowed an average of just more than 19 points a game. The Rebels are led by quarterback Matt Corral and average nearly 41 points a game. Mississippi will likely need a big day offensively because its porous defense is giving up nearly 536 yards a game, the worst in the nation.

Iowa State is playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl after setting a school record with eight conference wins. The Cyclones are making their fourth straight bowl appearance under coach Matt Campbell. Oregon is no stranger to playing January bowl games, making its seventh appearance the past 12 years. The Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 championship to earn a trip to the desert.

The chess match between coaches — North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher — will be one to watch when their teams meet Saturday night in the Orange Bowl. They’re two of the six active coaches with national championships and the only ones to go head-to-head so far in bowl season.

When this matchup was put together, it looked like the quintessential collision of strength vs. strength: North Carolina, featuring two of the top running backs in the country, against a Texas A&M rush defense that is among the nation’s best. But neither of those running backs — Michael Carter and Javonte Williams — will be playing in the Orange Bowl. They opted out, as did wide receiver Dyami Brown and linebacker Chazz Surratt.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLGEGE BASKETBALL

More postponements due to COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — Hours after No. 20 Duke said basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEF’-skee) would sit out Saturday against No. 18 Florida State after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Florida State.

Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee. Duke said the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils’ travel party.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement followed a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State program.

In other virus-related developments:

— Saturday’s scheduled men’s basketball game between No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech has been postponed because a Virginia staffer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Atlantic Coast Conference said the positive test led to quarantining and contact tracing within the Virginia program. This is the second time COVID-19 has led to a disruption in Virginia’s schedule. The most recent national champions halted activities for 10 days last month, leading to three games being postponed and one being canceled.

— Virginia Commonwealth postponed its men’s basketball game Saturday against Davidson because of COVID-19 protocols. The school said it is pausing all team activities, which will resume once all personnel clear coronavirus protocols. No decisions have been made on further Rams games. The school says it is following guidelines from the Atlantic 10 Conference, the university and Virginia Department of Health to protect the safety of players, coaches, staff and the VCU community.