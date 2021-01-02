Hartford looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Sports

Binghamton (1-7, 1-4) vs. Hartford (6-4, 3-2)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. In its last eight wins against the Bearcats, Hartford has won by an average of 17 points. Binghamton’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 76-55 victory.

STEPPING UP: Brenton Mills is averaging 15.1 points to lead the way for the Bearcats. George Tinsley is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 8.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Traci Carter, who is averaging 10 points and 2.7 steals.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hawks have given up only 59.2 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.MIGHTY MILLS: Mills has connected on 47.7 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Hartford has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 70.2 points while giving up 57.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. Hartford has an assist on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Binghamton has assists on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Binghamton and Hartford are ranked atop the America East when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Bearcats are ranked first in the conference with 10 3-pointers made per game this season while the Hawks are ranked second at 8.1 per game.

