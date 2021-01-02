Charleston seeks revenge on Delaware

Sports

College of Charleston (2-6, 0-1) vs. Delaware (3-3, 1-0)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware goes for the season sweep over College of Charleston after winning the previous matchup in Newark. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 2, when the Fightin’ Blue Hens shot 47.1 percent from the field while limiting College of Charleston to just 42.2 percent en route to a 70-67 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen, Kevin Anderson and Ebby Asamoah have collectively accounted for 68 percent of Delaware’s scoring this year including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For College of Charleston, Payton Willis, Zep Jasper and Osinachi Smart have scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Cougars points over their last five.POTENT PAYTON: Willis has connected on 47.4 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: College of Charleston is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Delaware’s Allen has attempted 47 3-pointers and connected on 25.5 percent of them, and is 7 of 23 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among CAA teams.

