Utah State looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Utah State (6-3, 3-0) vs. Air Force (3-4, 1-2)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Air Force. Utah State’s last MWC loss came against the New Mexico Lobos 66-64 on Feb. 29, 2020. Air Force lost 83-48 loss at home to Utah State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Air Force’s Chris Joyce, A.J. Walker and Keaton Van Soelen have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 91.7 points per game and allowed 54 points per game across three conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 67.4 points scored and 71.2 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JOYCE: Joyce has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Utah State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Aggies are 1-3 when opponents score more than 64.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Falcons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. Air Force has an assist on 42 of 59 field goals (71.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Utah State has assists on 70 of 107 field goals (65.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent. The Aggies have averaged 13 offensive boards per game and 15.4 over their five-game winning streak.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com