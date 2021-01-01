Sports

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

PEACH BOWL

Georgia 24-Cincinnati 21

Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, and No. 11 Georgia handed No. 6 Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic 24-21 victory in the Peach Bowl. Georgia trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter, but its defense clamped down on Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati and JT Daniels helped rally the Bulldogs with his arm. Daniels finished with 392 yards passing. Podlesny’s third field goal was his longest of the season and gave Georgia a 22-21 lead. Azeez Ojulari sacked Ridder for a safety on the final play.

In other T25 action:

CITRUS BOWL

No. 15 Northwestern defeated Auburn 35-19.

Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 14 Northwestern’s defense made it stand up in a 35-19 victory over Auburn in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. Ramsey totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for Northwestern, which won its fourth straight bowl game. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an ugly loss to Ohio State in the Big 10 championship game. Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for Auburn but was often frustrated by Northwestern’s defense, which came in allowing 15.5 points her game, ranked fifth in the nation.

NFL-NEWS

Browns cleared to practice

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have reopened their facility after a succession of COVID-19 interruptions this week. The Browns got league approval to practice indoors on Friday after they didn’t have any new positive COVID-19 tests. They canceled practice Thursday and kept their building closed to determine whether there was a virus outbreak.

The Browns will be without top cornerback Denzel Ward, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, safety Andrew Sendejo and tight end Harrison Bryant on Sunday when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers. A win would put Cleveland in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Cleveland says chief of staff Callie Brownson will fill in for wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea against the Steelers. The team said earlier this week that one of its coaches tested positive for COVID-19, but didn’t identify O’Shea.

This will be the second time Brownson has been called on by coach Kevin Stefanski. Earlier this season, she became the first female in NFL history to handle in-game assistant coaching duties when she substituted for tight ends coach Drew Petzing after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child.

In other NFL news:

— Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will miss the rest of the season after the three-time Pro Bowl selection injured his knee in practice Thursday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the severity of the injury Friday. The injury comes six weeks after the standout left tackle agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus.

—The Buffalo Bills have activated three players from their reserve-COVID-19 list: wide receiver John Brown, safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade. Thomas and Wade are back on the practice squad. Brown, who led the Bills in yards receiving last year, missed one game on the COVID-19 list and the previous four on injured reserve with a knee issue. He’s been limited to playing eight games after also hurting his ankle earlier this season.

—New York Giants offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19. The team said Friday he was immediately isolated, as were two unidentified potential close contacts. Coach Joe Judge said the contacts were staff and coaches, not players. Assistant line coach Ben Wilkerson will handle the line Sunday when the 5-10 Giants host the 6-10 Dallas Cowboys. Both teams have a chance to win the NFC East if 6-9 Washington loses at Philadelphia on Sunday night.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without receiver DJ Chark for their season finale at Indianapolis on Sunday. That leaves them to try to end a 14-game losing streak without their best two players. Coach Doug Marrone ruled out Chark (shin) two days after saying running back James Robinson would miss the game because of a badly sprained left ankle. Chark leads the team with 53 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns.

NBA-NEWS

Nuggets’ Porter out for Suns over protocols

UNDATED (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play against Phoenix on Friday night because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols. There’s no timetable for his return and he could miss multiple games because of contact tracing.

Porter is second on the team in scoring with a 19.5-point average. He was a first-round pick out of Missouri in the 2018 NBA draft. He sat out his first season because of back issues.

Porter earned All-Bubble, second-team honors when play resumed over the summer in Florida. The Nuggets made it to the Western Conference finals before being eliminated by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

In other NBA news:

— The NBA has fined three players a total of $85,000 for their roles in an altercation during Wednesday’s game between Charlotte and Dallas. The Mavericks’ James Johnson was fined $40,000, while Charlotte’s Cody Martin was fined $25,000 and the Hornets’ Caleb Martin was fined $20,000.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Virus issues force 2nd straight postponement for Arizona State

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 has postponed Saturday’s men’s basketball matchup between Arizona State and Washington due to COVID-19 issues within the Sun Devils program. It’s the second straight postponement for the Sun Devils. Thursrday’s game at Washington State was also called off.

The Pac-12 said it will try to reschedule the postponed games. Arizona State hasn’t played since Dec. 16 and is scheduled to face UCLA next Thursday. The Sun Devils had games against Incarnate Word and Utah before Christmas postponed because of COVID issues within those programs. Washington is next scheduled to play at Stanford on Thursday.

In other college basketball news:

— West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (SHEEB’-way) has left the team for undisclosed personal reasons. His absence is a blow to the ninth-ranked Mountaineers heading into the heart of the Big 12 schedule. Coach Bob Huggins said Friday the move did not catch him by surprise, adding there is no chance of Tshiebwe returning to the team this season. The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe’s production has slipped this season after he led the team in scoring and rebounding as a freshman a year ago. He had 12 points and 15 rebounds in a 73-51 win over Northeastern on Tuesday, but he’s fifth on the team in scoring.