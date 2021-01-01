Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

New Year’s Day bowl games include two CFP semifinals

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 4 Notre Dame in a New Year’s Day College Football Playoff semifinal called the Rose Bowl, even though it’s being played in Texas. The game was moved to the home of the Dallas Cowboys from its traditional home in Pasadena because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Alabama is trying to get in the championship game for the fifth time in six seasons. Notre Dame lost its only previous CFP appearance 30-3 to Clemson two years ago. The Tide and Irish last played eight seasons ago. Alabama won 42-14 in the BCS national title game.

In the other semifinal, No. 3 Ohio State will be going for its first victory over No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. It’s a semifinal rematch from last season, when Clemson defeated Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson also has beaten Ohio State in three previous meetings that all occurred in bowl games since 1978.

Clemson is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and has won two national titles in that span. Ohio State won its last national championship in the 2014 season when the CFP format debuted.

Two other bowl games are on the New Year’s Day schedule.

American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati will be playing to complete its first undefeated season of the modern era when the No. 6 Bearcats play No. 11 Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Cincinnati, which is 9-0, will try to show it deserved stronger consideration for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is trying to close with four straight wins since naming JT Daniels its starting quarterback. Daniels will be challenged by a Cincinnati defense which has 15 interceptions. The Bulldogs are 7-2 and trying to build momentum for 2021. The Bearcats are led by dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Northwestern looks to rebound from a loss to playoff-bound Ohio State in the Big 10 Conference championship game when the 15th-ranked Wildcats face Auburn in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix will be facing a Northwestern defense that ranks fifth nationally in fewest points allowed at 15.5 points a game. Auburn fired coach Gus Malzahn in mid-December and replaced him on an interim basis with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Boise State’s Bryan Harsin was hired as the new Tigers coach three days before Christmas.

T25 FOOTBALL-FLORIDA-TRASK

Florida QB Trask officially turns pro after record season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has announced he’s declining an opportunity to return to school and entering the NFL draft.

No one thought Trask would stick around following a record-breaking season that included being named a Heisman Trophy finalist. Even coach Dan Mullen made it clear he was moving forward with Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson at the position.

Trask made his announcement Thursday in a video released on social media.

Trask completed 68.9% of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns this season. He led the nation in passing yards and TD passes. He also ran for three scores. He broke the previous school record for TD passes set by 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel (WUR’-fuhl).

Defensive tackle Kyree Campbell also announced plans to turn pro. Campbell was one of three defensive starters to opt out of the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night.

Trask and Campbell are both seniors who could have played one more year under a special NCAA rule put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.