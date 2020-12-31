Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-ARMED FORCES BOWL

Mississippi State beats Tulsa 28-26 in Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mississippi State beat No. 22 Tulsa 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl, which was played in a steady rain in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jo’quavious Marks and Will Rogers scored rushing touchdowns, Rogers threw one touchdown pass and Emmanuel Forbes scored on a 90-yard interception return for Mississippi State, which won for only the fourth time in 11 games this season.

Deneric Prince and Corey Taylor II had rushing touchdowns, Zach Smith threw a touchdown pass to Keylon Stokes and Zack Long kicked two field goals for Tulsa.

NFL-NEWS

Browns’ COVID-19 concerns grow with 2 more positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ COVID-19 troubles continued Thursday as rookie tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith tested positive. That forced the team to close its facility and delay practice for the second straight day, as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with a playoff spot on the line.

A win would put the Browns in the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The Steelers are resting several starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against Cleveland.

A league spokesman said at this point the game will be played as scheduled, and that the situation is being closely monitored as standard contact tracing continues.

Bryant and Smith will miss Sunday’s game along with starting linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Andrew Sendejo, both of whom tested positive.

In other NFL news:

— Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo. Coach Brian Flores shared the news with Fitzpatrick’s teammates during a Zoom meeting Thursday, safety Eric Rowe said. Fitzpatrick’s positive test was first reported by NFL Network. Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) last week in the fourth quarter and orchestrated an improbable comeback win at Las Vegas that allowed the Dolphins to retain control of their playoff chances. Flores earlier designated Tagovailoa as this week’s starter. Fitzpatrick’s availability for a wild-card playoff game next week is in question.

— Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility newly acquired defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison could play in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday at Chicago. The Packers claimed Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as they looked to add depth to their defensive front for their playoff run. LaFleur said Thursday that Harrison is with the team already. The Packers are seeking to clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs by beating the Bears on Sunday.

— Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Brockers joins receiver Cooper Kupp on the list ahead of the Rams’ season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp isn’t expected to rejoin the Rams in time for Sunday’s game, while the team hasn’t speculated on Brockers’ availability. Brockers is a key starter, leader and run-stopper for the NFL’s top-ranked defense, with 51 tackles and five sacks. If Brockers is out for Sunday, it would be another blow to Los Angeles’ playoff hopes, which hinge on a win or a loss by Chicago. The Rams already will face Arizona without leading passer Jared Goff, leading rusher Darrell Henderson and probably Kupp, their leading receiver.

— The Atlanta Falcons have placed center Alex Mack on the reserve/COVID-19 list.The move came after the team stopped all in-person work at its practice facility and reported a positive COVID-19 test. The Falcons did only virtual work on Thursday following the positive test. The team says Sunday’s final regular-season game at Tampa Bay is not threatened.

T25 FOOTBALL-MIAMI-KING

Miami QB D’Eriq King tore knee ligament, plans 2021 return

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during this week’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The Hurricanes say the tear was confirmed by an MRI on Wednesday.

King will have surgery in the coming days and the Hurricanes expect him to be ready for training camp — which will begin about seven months after the ligament is repaired. Miami’s opener next season is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Atlanta against Alabama.

The Hurricanes went 8-3 this season, the best record among the seven FBS schools in the state of Florida.

King, in first season at Miami following his transfer from Houston, was a big reason for that. He started every game for the Hurricanes, passing for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns while also rushing for 538 yards and four more scores.

King completed 64.1 percent of his passes, the second-best single-season completion percentage for any Miami quarterback and one that qualifies him as, for now anyway, the most accurate passer in Hurricanes history.

NHL-NEWS

Canada approves NHL camps, but provinces must rule on games

UNDATED (AP) — The Canadian government has given the OK to start NHL training camps. Citing “national interest grounds,” it issued an exemption Thursday to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.

The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The seven Canadian teams will play in a new North Division.

Alberta became the first province to say the NHL can play games in its arenas. The provincial government told The Canadian Press on Thursday it approved Edmonton and Calgary for competition following a review of protocols outlined in the league’s return-to-play plan, along with additional enhancements.

The Canadian teams will play each other only during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. They also won’t cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to nonessential travel.

The Ottawa Senators were one of seven clubs across the 31-team league to start training camp Thursday. The other six Canadian teams are to open training camp Sunday or Monday.

In other NHL news:

— Center Pierre-Luc Dubois has signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season. The team says the 22-year-old Dubois will earn $3.35 million during the upcoming season and $6.65 million in the second year of the deal. Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists in 234 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season. He is the fastest Blue Jackets player to record 100 career points to begin his NHL career, accomplishing the feat in 143 games.

MLB-WHITE SOX-MARSHALL

White Sox, Marshall avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season — his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago.

Marshall earned $407,407 prorated last season from a $1.1 million salary.

The White Sox have two players remaining eligible for arbitration — ace Lucas Giolito and right-hander Reynaldo López.