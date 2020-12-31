Toledo looks to extend streak vs W. Michigan

Sports

Toledo (7-3, 2-0) vs. Western Michigan (2-5, 1-1)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Michigan. Toledo has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Broncos. Western Michigan’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2017, a 61-56 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Western Michigan’s Greg Lee, Rafael Cruz Jr. and Jason Whitens have collectively scored 40 percent of all Broncos points this season, though that figure has slipped to percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MARREON: Marreon Jackson has connected on 34.6 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Western Michigan is 0-5 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rockets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has 33 assists on 74 field goals (44.6 percent) over its past three outings while Toledo has assists on 51 of 83 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a collective unit has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com