Temple looks to end streak vs Memphis

Memphis (6-4, 2-1) vs. Temple (1-2, 0-2)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to extend Temple’s conference losing streak to eight games. Temple’s last AAC win came against the UConn Huskies 93-89 on Feb. 20, 2020. Memphis beat South Florida by one point on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Temple’s J.P. Moorman II, De’Vondre Perry and Brendan Barry have combined to account for 42 percent of all Owls points this season.DOMINANT D.J.: D.J. Jeffries has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also made 60.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Memphis is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Tigers are 1-4 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Owls have averaged 24.3 free throws per game this season.

