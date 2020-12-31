Northeastern looks for home win vs Elon

Sports

Elon (3-1, 0-0) vs. Northeastern (1-5, 0-0)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its fourth straight win over Elon at Matthews Arena. The last victory for the Phoenix at Northeastern was a 51-49 win on Jan. 26, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern’s Shaquille Walters, Jason Strong and Greg Eboigbodin have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season, including 36 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyson Walker has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last three games. Walker has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Phoenix. Northeastern has an assist on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Elon has assists on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon has attempted the second-most free throws among all CAA teams. The Phoenix have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com