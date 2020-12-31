George Mason, Dayton meet in conference play

Sports

George Mason (5-2, 1-0) vs. Dayton (4-2, 0-1)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts George Mason in an A10 matchup. George Mason won 93-92 in overtime at UMass in its last outing. Dayton lost 67-65 loss at home against La Salle in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Dayton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, Rodney Chatman and Jordy Tshimanga have combined to account for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Flyers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Crutcher has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last five games. Crutcher has accounted for 30 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Patriots have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Dayton has 43 assists on 75 field goals (57.3 percent) across its past three contests while George Mason has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: George Mason has averaged 76 points per game over its last five games. The Patriots are giving up 72.2 points per game over that stretch.

