Auburn, A&M seek first conference win

Sports

Auburn (6-3, 0-1) vs. Texas A&M (5-2, 0-1)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn goes up against Texas A&M as both teams look for its first SEC win of the season. Auburn fell 97-85 at home to Arkansas on Wednesday. Texas A&M lost 77-54 at LSU on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Auburn’s Justin Powell, Allen Flanigan and JT Thor have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Powell has connected on 47.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas A&M is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Aggies are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Texas A&M has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 58.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas A&M defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 17th-highest rate in the country. The Auburn offense has turned the ball over on 23.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com