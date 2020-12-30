Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Spurs’ Hammon makes history…Heat rebound to beat Bucks

UNDATED (AP) — What a difference a day made for the Miami Heat, but the day was highlighted by a trailblazing coach.

Becky Hammon made history by becoming the first woman to serve as head coach in an NBA game.

Hammon took over when Gregg Popovich was ejected in the second quarter of the Spurs’ 121-107 loss to the Lakers. As he exited the court, Popovich pointed a finger at Hammon and had a succinct message for his assistant coach: “You got ’em.”

Lakers forward LeBron James spoiled the historic moment by delivering 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds on his 36th birthday.

In Miami, Goran Dragic (DRAH’-gihch) scored 26 points off the bench and the Heat bounced back from Tuesday’s 47-point loss to Milwaukee by downing the Bucks, 119-108.

Tyler Herro delivered 21 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 14 early in the second half and rallied to get a split of the two-game, two-night series.

The Bucks led 84-73 early in the third quarter before the Heat dominated the rest of the way. Milwaukee hit 16 3-pointers just a night after torching Miami for an NBA-record 29.

The Bucks wasted a triple-double by Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh), who finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Also on the NBA schedule:

— Jaylen Brown poured in 18 of his career-high 42 points in the second quarter of the Celtics’ 126-107 rout of the Grizzlies. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points and Brown matched a career best with seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts.

— Kevin Durant dropped in 33 points to lead seven Nets in double-figures in a 145-141 downing of the Hawks. Kyrie Irving finished with 27 points and Joe Harris added 23 as Brooklyn handed Atlanta its first loss of the season.

— Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard scored 28 points in his return from a two-game injury absence, guiding the Clippers to a 128-105 rout of the Trail Blazers. Paul George added 23 points to the Clippers’ second straight lopsided victory.

— LaMelo Ball scored 22 points and Miles Bridges had 20 with 16 rebounds in the Hornets’ 118-99 blowout over the Mavericks. Terry Rozier provided 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run that gave Charlotte a 25-point lead in the second half.

NFL-NEWS

Browns’ COVID-19 list grows

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow as they prepare for a huge game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns have added a player and an assistant coach to the COVID-19 list, though the team declined to identify them.

The team closed its facility for a few hours on Wednesday after being informed of the test results and held virtual meetings.

The Browns already had nine players on the list, including their top four wide receivers. Those players and some others are eligible to return Thursday as long as they test negative.

Cleveland will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 if they beat the Steelers, who will rest starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The NFL is monitoring the Browns’ situation to determine whether the game needs to be moved. And the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said the league is investigating the rise in cases within the Browns.

In other NFL news:

— The 49ers have signed Robbie Gould to a renegotiated contract that keeps him on the team through 2022. Gould also was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday and will miss the season finale against Seattle.

— The Packers have claimed veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison off waivers from the Seahawks, two days after he was released by Seattle. Harrison played six games with the Seahawks this season but was inactive for last Sunday’s win over the Rams.

— The Chiefs plan to rest the majority of their starters against the Chargers on Sunday with the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye already secured. Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say which starters would sit, though he did indicate veteran Chad Henne (HEN’-ee) will start at quarterback.

— Colts coach Frank Reich says left tackle Anthony Castonzo will have season-ending surgery on his right ankle. Reich did not say who would take Castonzo’s spot in the starting lineup Sunday against Jacksonville.

— Jaguars coach Doug Marron says they will be without starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and running back James Robinson for their season finale. Mike Glennon will be under center when Jacksonville tries to break a team-record, 14-game losing streak Sunday against the Colts.

— Rookie running back La’Mical Perine is the first Jet to test positive for the coronavirus. Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday the team is conducting contact tracing among the other players and team staff.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Baylor still perfect

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor won its final tuneup before resuming its Big 12 men’s basketball schedule.

The second-ranked Bears used a balanced attack to hammer Alcorn State, 105-76 and improve to 8-0.

Macio Teague (MAY’-see-oh teeg) led six Bears in double figures with 18 points, while Jared Butler added 17 on 6 of 8 shooting. Baylor also received 47 points from its bench, with Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday each scoring 10.

The game was tied at 12 before the Bears went on a 17-2 run in less than five minutes. Baylor also scored 26 first-half points on 14 Alcorn State turnovers.

In other top-25 action:

— Santiago Vescovi (vehs-KOH’-vee) scored 15 points and Yves Pons (panz) and Jaden Springer each added 13 as seventh-ranked Tennessee clobbered No. 12 Missouri, 73-53 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The 7-0 Volunteers shot 50% from the field and were selective with their attempts, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

— No. 23 Virginia earned a 66-57 win against Notre Dame as Kihei (KEE’-hay) Clark had 19 points and five assists. Jay Huff scored 15 points and Sam Hauser added 13 with 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

— Justin Ahrens came off the bench to shoot 6-for-9 from 3-point range and finish with 18 points in No. 25 Ohio State’s 90-54 thumping of Nebraska. Freshman Zed Key added 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and Duane Washington Jr. chipped in 13 points in the Buckeyes’ third win in four games.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Sooners, Badgers get bowl wins

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma continues to have success on the Dallas Cowboys’ home field.

The eighth-ranked Sooners captured the Cotton Bowl with a convincing 55-20 pounding of Florida.

Spencer Rattler threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score, 11 days after helping the Sooners win the Big 12 title in the same stadium. Oklahoma racked up 684 total yards, with Rhamondre Stevenson rushing for 186.

Florida’s first possession ended with Tre Norwood’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. That was the first of three picks thrown by Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kyle Trask in the first quarter, after only five all season.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin won its bowl game by rallying against Wake Forest.

Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and the Badgers turned four second-half interceptions into 21 points to beat the Demon Deacons, 42-28 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Mertz threw for 130 yards and ran for two short touchdowns as Wisconsin finished the season on a high note.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was intercepted on four straight possessions, the first of which set up the go-ahead TD.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell is AP coach of the year

UNDATED (AP) — Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell is The Associated Press college football coach of the year.

The ninth-ranked Chanticleers went 11-1 this year, winning 11 straight before losing to Liberty in overtime at the Cure Bowl.

Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel. Indiana’s Tom Allen finished second and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was third.

Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988.

In other college football news:

— Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga is headed to the NFL after a standout junior season. Hufanga was a first-team AP All-American and the Pac-12′s Defensive Player of the Year this season for the No. 21 Trojans. He led USC with 62 tackles and four interceptions while adding three sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

— Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be unavailable for the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State due to coronavirus issues. The school said Wednesday that Elliott won’t travel with the team to New Orleans while he’s in COVID-19 protocols. It did not say if he had tested positive. Elliott’s offense led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring and passing yards this season.

NHL-NEWS

Caps ink Chara

UNDATED (AP) — Longtime Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara (zuh-DAY’-noh CHAH’-rah) has signed with the Washington Capitals in a stunning move less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp.

Chara agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $795,000. The 43-year-old defenseman posted on Instagram that the Bruins have decided to move forward with younger players.

The 6-foot-9 Chara is a seven-time All-Star who won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2009. He led the Bruins to the Cup in 2011 and trips to the final in 2013 and 2019.

Also around the NHL:

— The Coyotes have signed veteran forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract. The 33-year-old Brassard had 10 goals and 22 assists in 66 games with the Islanders last season.

MLB-NEWS

White Sox, Engel avoid arbitration

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and outfielder Adam Engel have avoided salary arbitration by working out a one-year, $1.375 million contract.

The 29-year-old Engel hit .295 with three homers and 12 RBIs last season.

ATP-QUERREY-INVESTIGATION

Querrey handed suspended fine for COVID-19 violation

LONDON (AP) — American tennis player Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP tour on Wednesday for breaching coronavirus protocols at the St. Petersburg Open in October.

However, the fine will be lifted if the 33-year-old Querrey doesn’t commit any further violations of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 during a six-month probationary period.

HORSE RACING-TIZ THE LAW

Belmont winner is retired

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law has been suddenly retired on the advice of a veterinarian after an X-ray revealed bone bruising in the colt’s front leg.

Tiz the Law had six wins in nine career starts and earnings of $2,735,300, according to Equibase. He retired on the same day his trainer, Barclay Tagg, turned 83.