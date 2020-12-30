Sports

NFL-NEWS

Browns’ COVID-19 list grows

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have two more positive COVID-19 cases — another player and a staff member — as they prepare for Sunday’s finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team closed its facility on Wednesday after being informed of the test results. The Browns have not yet announced the identity of the player or added him to their COVID-19 reserve list.

The Browns already had nine players on the list, including their top four wide receivers. Those players and some others are eligible to return Thursday as long as they test negative.

On Tuesday, safeties Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant were added to the list. Sendejo will miss Sunday’s game, as will starting linebacker B.J. Goodson. They have to be out 10 days after testing positive.

Cleveland will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 if they beat the Steelers, who will rest starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In other NFL news:

— The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to avoid a 15-game losing streak without their No. 1 quarterback, their leading rusher and possibly their best receiver. Coach Doug Marrone says quarterback Mike Glennon will start the team’s season finale at Indianapolis instead of Gardner Minshew. He also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson for the second consecutive week and said receiver DJ Chark is iffy to play. Glennon has two touchdowns and six turnovers in his last 10 quarters. Marrone said Wednesday that no personnel decision will “move the needle one way or the other.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWLS-SCHEDULE

Oklahoma and Florida meet in Cotton Bowl to kick off New Year’s Six

UNDATED (AP) — There is no national title on the line this time when Oklahoma and Florida meet Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl, the first of the New Year’s Six bowl games to be played in this pandemic-affected season. Big 12 champion Oklahoma is 8-2 with a seven-game winning streak. SEC runner-up Florida is 8-3.

In their only other meeting, the Gators won 24-14 in the BCS National Championship game at the end of the 2008 season. Current Gators head coach Dan Mullen was their offensive coordinator then.

Wake Forest and Wisconsin are meeting for the first time ever in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both teams come in with .500 records. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been efficient this season completing 58.1% of his passes for 1,906 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Wisconsin is expected to get freshman running back Jalen Berger back in the starting lineup after he missed the last two games.

WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY

Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists as the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship.

Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made 22 saves. The United States grabbed control with three goals in the second period. Brink made it 1-0 at 5:33 when he collected the rebound off a Brett Berard shot and beat Czech goaltender Lukas Parik. After Zegras scored off a nice cross-ice pass by Henry Thrun, Brink made it 3-0 when he angled a shot past Parik from the top of the crease.

The Americans close out preliminary round play Thursday night against Sweden.