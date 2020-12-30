St. Pete’s, Canisius meet in conference play

Sports

St. Peter’s (6-3, 3-1) vs. Canisius (1-3, 1-3)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s pays visit to Canisius in a MAAC matchup. St. Peter’s beat St. Francis (NY) by six on Dec. 12, while Canisius fell to Monmouth on Monday, 97-69.

STEPPING UP: The Peacocks are led by KC Ndefo and Fousseyni Drame. Ndefo has averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks while F. Drame has recorded 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Golden Griffins have been led by Majesty Brandon and Malek Green, who have combined to score 26.1 points per contest.

MAAC IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Griffins have scored 67 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MAJESTY: Brandon has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Griffins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Peacocks. Canisius has 38 assists on 60 field goals (63.3 percent) over its past three games while St. Peter’s has assists on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius gets to the line more often than any other MAAC team. The Golden Griffins have averaged 21 foul shots per game this season.

