Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Tide’s DeVonta Smith is 1st WR to win AP Player of the Year

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama’s DeVonta Smith is The Associated Press college football player of the year. He is the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998.

Smith received 26 first-place votes and 114 points to finish ahead of his teammate and quarterback, Mac Jones. Jones received nine first-place votes and 67 points. They are the first teammates to finish 1-2 in the voting for AP player of the year. Smith is also the first Alabama player to win the award.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished third and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was fourth.

In other college football news:

— The Texas Bowl has been canceled because of an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within TCU’s program. The Horned Frogs were supposed to play Arkansas on New Year’s Eve in Houston. It’s the 19th bowl canceled this season and the third canceled since the bowl lineup was set earlier this month, with all three of those involving SEC teams. The Gasparilla Bowl matching South Carolina against UAB was previously canceled, as was Missouri-Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Tennessee had to pull out of the Liberty Bowl, but Army replaced the Volunteers to face West Virginia on Thursday.

— Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will return for a third season with the Illini and play for new coach Bret Bielema. The team announced Tuesday the senior plans to play another year. Peters spent three seasons at Michigan before joining Illinois in 2019 and made a big impact that year. He threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns while running for 213 yards and three scores.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-ARIZONA-POSTSEASON BAN

Arizona men’s basketball self-imposes 1-year postseason ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona men’s basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. Arizona is off to a 7-1 start this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12 Conference.

NBA-NEWS

Cavaliers’ Love to miss extended time with calf injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a calf injury he aggravated Sunday night in a game against Philadelphia. Love initially got hurt in Cleveland’s first exhibition game and sat out the season opener to give it more rest. The five-time All-Star started against the 76ers before leaving the game in the second quarter. The team said an MRI confirmed the calf strain and that Love won’t be reassessed for three to four more weeks.

The 32-year-old’s injury is a setback for the Cavaliers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016. Love is in his seventh season with Cleveland, which is counting on him to lead a young team showing early signs of growth this season.

In other NBA news:

— The Cavaliers are being allowed roughly 2,000 fans at home games after Ohio granted the team a variance. The NBA team had been permitted only 300 fans inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse due to COVID-19 restrictions. The team made a formal request last month to the Ohio Department of Health, which approved 10% of capacity in the 19,000-seat downtown arena. Only some season-ticket holders and players’ family members and guests had been at Cleveland’s first two games.

NFL-NEWS

Roethlisberger to sit out Steelers finale against Browns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will sit out the team’s regular-season finale against Cleveland so he can rest for the playoffs. Coach Mike Tomlin says Mason Rudolph will start for the AFC North champions when they face the Browns. There is little at stake for Pittsburgh. The Steelers can finish no worse than third in the AFC. Cleveland, however, will end an 18-year postseason drought with a win. Rudolph started for the Steelers in their visit to Cleveland last year.

In other NFL news:

— The NFL says there were 21 new confirmed positive tests among players and 37 new confirmed positives among other personnel in the league’s latest round of testing for COVID-19. During a weeklong period that ended Saturday, the NFL said over 16,000 tests were administered to more than 2,300 players and nearly 25,000 tests were given to 4,000-plus personnel. The results bring the totals since the beginning of August to 222 players and 396 other personnel who were confirmed positive cases out of approximately 881,510 tests administered.

MLB-THREE-TEAM TRADE

Dodgers get pitcher in 3-way trade with Rays, Phillies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-way trade that also involved Tampa Bay.

The Dodgers will send minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send left-handed pitcher José Alvarado to Philadelphia to complete the transaction.

Cleavinger, a 26-year-old left-hander, made his major league debut last season for the Phillies, tossing two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout on Sept. 17 against the Mets.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS-TOEWS

Toews sidelined indefinitely by illness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews (tayvz) will miss the start of training camp because of an unspecified illness, and there is no timetable for his return. The 32-year-old Toews says he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”

The loss of Toews is the biggest blow in a tough stretch for Chicago heading into the 56-game season, which begins on Jan. 13. The veteran center, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Blackhawks, had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season, but he also is one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S SLALOM

Swiss skier Gisin ends Shiffrin-Vlhova winning slalom streak

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Michelle Gisin has earned her first World Cup win, becoming the first Swiss skier to win a women’s slalom in nearly 19 years.

Gisin trailed first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second but posted the second-fastest time in the final run as the American dropped to third, 0.57 behind.

Gisin’s win ended a streak of 28 slaloms that were won by either Shiffrin, who triumphed 19 times, or Petra Vlhova. That streak started in January 2017. Vlhova had won all five slaloms since Shiffrin last won in Austria a year ago.

SKI-WORLD CUP-MEN’S SUPER-G

US skier Cochran-Siegle dominates super-G for 1st career win

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Ryan Cochran-Siegle has earned his first World Cup victory by winning a super-G on the classic Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin.

Cochran-Siegle became the first American winner of a World Cup race on the Stelvio since Bode Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day. His win comes 10 days after he got his first career podium result by coming runner-up in a downhill.