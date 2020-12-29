Nebraska looks to knock off No. 25 Ohio State

Sports

Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) vs. No. 25 Ohio State (7-2, 1-2)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State looks to give Nebraska its 12th straight loss against ranked opponents. Nebraska’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Ohio State lost 71-70 on the road to Northwestern on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Duane Washington Jr., CJ Walker, Justice Sueing and Kyle Young have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Dalano Banton has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 74.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Buckeyes are 2-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State has turned the ball over on just 14.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Buckeyes have turned the ball over only 9.4 times per game this season.

___

___

