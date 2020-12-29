Indiana looks for home win vs Penn State

Sports

Penn State (3-3, 0-2) vs. Indiana (5-4, 0-2)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks for its fifth straight win over Penn State at Assembly Hall. The last victory for the Nittany Lions at Indiana was a 66-65 win on Feb. 12, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington, Myreon Jones and Jamari Wheeler have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BROCKINGTON: Brockington has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Hoosiers are 0-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoosiers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Nittany Lions. Indiana has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Penn State has assists on 40 of 85 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Penn State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.9 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big Ten teams.

