USF, Memphis meet in conference play

Sports

South Florida (5-3, 1-1) vs. Memphis (5-4, 1-1)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as South Florida matches up against Memphis. South Florida fell 82-77 in overtime to Wichita State on Tuesday. Memphis lost 56-49 to Tulsa last week.

SUPER SENIORS: South Florida’s David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVID: Collins has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also made 64.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 0-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Bulls are 5-0 when the team records at least six steals and 0-3 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. Memphis has an assist on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) over its past three matchups while South Florida has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis is rated first in the AAC with an average of 75.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Tigers have pushed that total to 76.8 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com