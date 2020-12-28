Sports

NFL-RAVENS FINED

Ravens find $250,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols

BALTIMORE (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that the Baltimore Ravens have been fined $250,000 by the NFL for COVID-19 protocols violations.

The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens’ Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.

In Baltimore’s outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected.

NFL-WASHINGTON-HASKINS RELEASED

Washington Football Team releases former first-round pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington has released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins the day after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina.

Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for violating COVID-19 protocols by partying with several people without a mask. Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble against the Panthers before being benched for Taylor Heinicke.

Haskins was 1-and-5 as the starter this season. Coach Ron Rivera earlier Monday said either Smith or Heinicke would start the regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the players who missed Sunday’s loss because of COVID-19 protocols are eligible to return to practice Thursday as Cleveland gets ready to face Pittsburgh with a playoff spot on the line. The Browns were beaten 23-16 by the New York Jets, who took advantage of Cleveland being without its top four wide receivers, starting left tackle and two linebackers. If those players continue to test negative they can return and possibly play against the Steelers this week. The Browns are trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2002.

— Frank Gore reached a milestone on his final carry of the game and maybe of his career. The 37-year-old New York Jets running back has a bruised lung that coach Adam Gase said Monday will keep Gore out of the season finale at New England next Sunday. Gore became the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards but was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Gore had 14 carries for 48 yards to leave him at exactly 16,000 yards rushing. He recently said he was unsure if he’d play next season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POLL

Gonzaga and Big Ten dominate poll

UNDATED (AP) — It’s hard to determine who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.

The Bulldogs remain the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes after their latest win over a Top 25 foe. Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era to give the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in the first seven games of a season.

Baylor and Kansas stayed second and third. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, sixth-ranked Wisconsin leads a pack of nine ranked teams from the Big Ten. Iowa tumbled four spots to 10th.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-FLORIDA-JOHNSON

Keyontae Johnson is back with the Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is back with the team and working as a coach in practice.

Johnson was released from the hospital last week, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention. Coach Mike White says he has “no idea” whether Johnson will be able to play again this season and adds “even if I did, I couldn’t talk about it” because of privacy laws.

The Gators postponed four games following Johnson’s collapse and took 15 days off. They return to action Wednesday night at Vanderbilt.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Alabama’s Jones, Smith, Harris lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans

UNDATED (AP) — Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team. They lead a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980 to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation.

No. 4 Notre Dame has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-FLORIDA

Florida receivers to skip Cotton Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney are skipping the Cotton Bowl to prepare for their NFL futures. Their departures mean No. 10 Florida will be without its top three pass catches against eighth-ranked Oklahoma on Wednesday night. All-American tight end Kyle Pitts previously opted out of the game.

Grimes and Toney made their announcements on Twitter. Grimes and Toney already accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and are expected to attend the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

NBA-NETS-DINWIDDIE

Nets’ Dinwiddie to have surgery for partially torn right ACL

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets say guard Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee. It’s an early blow to a team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind.

Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the first quarter of the Nets’ first loss of the season. The Nets say surgery is scheduled for next week and further updates will be provided afterward.

Dinwiddie averaged a career-best 20.6 points last season but began the season as a reserve before moving into the starting lineup when Kyrie Irving was hurt to help Brooklyn reach the playoffs.

In other NBA news:

— The San Antonio Spurs are pushing back their plans to bring fans in for home games, something they were planning on doing as early as Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Spurs announced Monday that their home games will remain without fans for now.

NHL-LUNDQVIST-HEART SURGERY

Henrik Lundqvist says he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist says he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL.

Lundqvist wrote on Twitter that he’s set to have an aortic valve and root replacement. He did not say when.

A physical after signing with the Washington Capitals led to further tests and his decision not to play this season. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan says Lundqvist has had a heart issue all along that he managed and the team expected it to be the same. It’s unclear what changed for the 38-year-old after playing 15 seasons with the New York Rangers.

In other NHL developments:

— The Montreal Canadiens have signed former NHL MVP Corey Perry to a one-year contract for $750,000. The 35-year-old winger had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Dallas last season. He added five goals and four assists in 27 postseason games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists with Anaheim and Dallas. He won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and won the Hart Trophy in 2010-11. He was on Canada’s gold medalist Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014.