Miami looks to knock off No. 24 Virginia Tech

Sports

Miami (4-2, 0-1) vs. No. 24 Virginia Tech (7-1, 1-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Virginia Tech looks to give Miami its 17th straight loss against ranked opponents. Miami’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels 91-88 on Feb. 27, 2018. Virginia Tech remains No. 24 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Longwood last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma has averaged 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Tyrece Radford has put up 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Hurricanes, Isaiah Wong has averaged 19 points and 6.2 rebounds while Harlond Beverly has put up eight points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wong has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Virginia Tech has scored 82.3 points per game and allowed 58.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hokies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hurricanes. Virginia Tech has an assist on 48 of 79 field goals (60.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Miami has assists on 24 of 65 field goals (36.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGHENING UP: Virginia Tech’s defense has forced 12 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 15.3 takeaways over its last three games.

