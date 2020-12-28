Grimes, No. 5 Houston visit Tulsa

Sports

No. 5 Houston (7-0, 2-0) vs. Tulsa (4-3, 1-1)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Quentin Grimes and No. 5 Houston will take on Brandon Rachal and Tulsa. The junior Grimes has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Rachal, a senior, is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Rachal, Elijah Joiner, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have combined to account for 52 percent of Tulsa’s scoring this season including 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Houston, Grimes, DeJon Jarreau and Justin Gorham have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Cougars points over their last five.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 34.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Hurricane have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Tulsa has 58 assists on 87 field goals (66.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Houston has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Houston has held opposing teams to 54.6 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

