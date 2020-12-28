Denver hopes to end skid vs Grand Canyon

Regional Sports

Denver (1-6) vs. Grand Canyon (4-3)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to end its six-game losing streak as it faces Grand Canyon. Denver is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Grand Canyon lost 74-64 to Colorado in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Asbjorn Midtgaard, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Alessandro Lever, Sean Miller-Moore and Oscar Frayer have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 76 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Blacksher has directly created 45 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Antelopes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pioneers. Grand Canyon has 41 assists on 78 field goals (52.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Denver has assists on 33 of 75 field goals (44 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver has attempted more free throws per game than any other Summit League team. The Pioneers have averaged 19.9 free throws per game.

___

___

