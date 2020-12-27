Sports

MLB-OBIT-NIEKRO

Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81

ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro has died at the age of 81 after a long fight with cancer.

The Braves announced his death, saying he died Saturday night in his sleep.

Niekro pitched well into his 40s with a knuckleball that baffled big league hitters for more than two decades, mostly with the Atlanta Braves.

Niekro won 318 games over his 24-year career, which ended in 1987 at age 48 after he made one final start with the Braves. Niekro also pitched for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays late in his career.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Naomi Osaka selected AP Female Athlete of the Year

UNDATED (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka has been selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Year.

The results were revealed Sunday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Osaka got 18 of 35 first-place votes. WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart finished second, followed by Sarah Fuller, the Vanderbilt soccer player who kicked for the school’s football team.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in September for her third Grand Slam title. She also became a leading voice in her sport by speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Playoff picture could come into focus Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — It’s Week 16 and 19 teams still have hopes of reaching Tampa for Super Bowl 55 of Feb. 7, including the Philadelphia Eagles who have won just four games this season.

Buffalo, Kansas City and Pittsburgh have already clinched spots in the AFC playoffs.

In the NFC, Green Bay, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Seattle are in.

There are only two first-round byes this year and the Chiefs could clinch the AFC’s top seed with a win over Atlanta. The Packers could clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday night against the Titans and a Seattle loss or tie. The Seahawks play the Rams.

The Cleveland Browns are among those who could secure a spot today. Theyhaven’t reached the playoffs since 2002. And while they are playing the one-win Jets, their roster is depleted with four receivers out after starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Playoff berths are also on the line for the Colts and Titans in the AFC and the Cardinals, Rams and Washington in the NFC. Washington’s last trip to the playoffs came in 2015.

NBA-SCHEDULE

NBA offers 10 games

UNDATED (AP) — Kawhi Leonard put up 21 points on Christmas Day, but then he took and an elbow to the face and had to leave the game. The Clippers though, pulled out a decisive 121-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets, with Paul George leading the way with 23 points. Today, L.A. hosts a Dallas Mavericks team looking for its first win of the season.

Tonight, the 2-0 Brooklyn Nets will try to keep the Hornets from earning their first win of the season when they visit Charlotte.

The Wizards will again try to stop the Magic as the teams complete their back-to-back in Washington.

San Antonio is at New Orleans, Milwaukee visits New York and the Celtics are in Indiana to play the Pacers.

In Cleveland, either the Cavaliers or the 76ers will experience losing for the first time this season, while the Warriors and Bulls will each be seeking their first win when they meet in Chicago.

Out West, Phoenix is at Sacramento and the Lakers host the Timberwolves in a late game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-UTAH-DEATH

Authorities: Utah’s Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a star freshman running back for the University of Utah died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself.

University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.

According to medical examiner’s records, Jordan died in a hospital emergency room in Denton, Texas, on Christmas night. About an hour earlier, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city and discovered a man had accidently shot himself in the hip. Police did not name the victim, but Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office records show it was Jordan.