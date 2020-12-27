Sports

Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed when Falcons’ Koo misses late FG

UNDATED (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes. Then the Kansas City Chiefs watched as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed the tying field-goal try with 9 seconds left to give them a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. The Falcons lost by six points or fewer for the seventh time this season.

In other NFL action:

— The Pittsburgh Steelers are AFC North champions. Finally. Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title with a stunningly improbable 28-24 victory. Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts. Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.

— Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and Chicago pounded Jacksonville 41-17. The game meant as much to the Jaguars’ long-term future as it did to the Bears’ short-term fate. Jacksonville set a franchise record by losing its 14th consecutive game and got some help from the New York Jets in clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. That means an opportunity to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Bears can clinch an NFC playoff spot by beating Green Bay next week.

— Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half, and the surging Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants 27-13 to gain control of their own fate in the AFC playoff chase. Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row. The Giants lost their third straight and were left with only a miniscule chance of making the postseason.

— Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.

NFL-NEWS

Jets’ Gore runs into history books with 16,000 yards

UNDATED (AP) — New York Jets running back Frank Gore has become the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards.

The 37-year-old Gore joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton to reach the milestone, doing so with a 4-yard run in the third quarter of New York’s game against Cleveland on Sunday.

NBA-SCHEDULE

NBA offers 10 games

UNDATED (AP) — Kawhi Leonard isn’t in the lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers game against the Dallas Mavericks this afternoon. He needed eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed by 7-foot teammate Serge Ibaka while going for a rebound in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win at Denver. Leonard was bleeding heavily when he left the court. Luke Kennard is taking Leonard’s spot against the Mavs at Staples Center.

Tonight, the 2-0 Brooklyn Nets will try to keep the Hornets from earning their first win of the season when they visit Charlotte.

The Wizards will again try to stop the Magic as the teams complete their back-to-back in Washington.

San Antonio is at New Orleans, Milwaukee visits New York and the Celtics are in Indiana to play the Pacers.

In Cleveland, either the Cavaliers or the 76ers will experience losing for the first time this season, while the Warriors and Bulls will each be seeking their first win when they meet in Chicago.

Out West, Phoenix is at Sacramento and the Lakers host the Timberwolves in a late game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-UTAH-DEATH

Authorities: Utah’s Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a star freshman running back for the University of Utah died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself.

University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.

According to medical examiner’s records, Jordan died in a hospital emergency room in Denton, Texas, on Christmas night. About an hour earlier, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city and discovered a man had accidently shot himself in the hip. Police did not name the victim, but Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office records show it was Jordan.

MLB-OBIT-NIEKRO

Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81

ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro has died at the age of 81 after a long fight with cancer.

The Braves announced his death, saying he died Saturday night in his sleep.

Niekro pitched well into his 40s with a knuckleball that baffled big league hitters for more than two decades, mostly with the Atlanta Braves.

Niekro won 318 games over his 24-year career, which ended in 1987 at age 48 after he made one final start with the Braves. Niekro also pitched for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays late in his career.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Naomi Osaka selected AP Female Athlete of the Year

UNDATED (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka has been selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Year.

The results were revealed Sunday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Osaka got 18 of 35 first-place votes. WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart finished second, followed by Sarah Fuller, the Vanderbilt soccer player who kicked for the school’s football team.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in September for her third Grand Slam title. She also became a leading voice in her sport by speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality.