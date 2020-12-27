Stony Brook looks to extend streak vs UMass Lowell

Sports

UMass Lowell (2-5, 1-2) vs. Stony Brook (5-4, 3-0)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass Lowell. In its last six wins against the River Hawks, Stony Brook has won by an average of 11 points. UMass Lowell’s last win in the series came on Jan. 24, 2018, an 82-79 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Obadiah Noel is averaging 21 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the River Hawks. Connor Withers is also a primary contributor, putting up six points and five rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by Frankie Policelli, who is averaging 13.2 points and five rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Seawolves have scored 75.3 points per game and allowed 62.3 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 67.8 points scored and 79 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Noel has had his hand in 47 percent of all UMass Lowell field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and six assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Stony Brook is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or less. The Seawolves are 0-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 72.7 points per game. The Seawolves have averaged 77.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.

